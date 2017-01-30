“Why does Avalon have to be held hostage to SCE?”

I recall reading an earlier report where the State of California is awarding Catalina a $10 million grant to put towards finding solutions with the water problem in Avalon.

Why hasn’t anybody taken the technology that was developed for the Normandy invasion back in World War II but has since been improved by the oil industry with the P.L.U.T.O. (Pipeline Under The Ocean) System and thought about doing the same from Long Beach to Avalon?

The English Channel was 24 miles across and a flexible pipe to pump gasoline for the Allied troops was laid along the bottom from England to France. Catalina is only 26 miles off the Coast if you listen to the 4 Preps song!

I worked for ExxonMobile in Papua New Guinea where ExxonMobile ran a 12-inch pipe 100 miles from the Highlands Region across land out to the coast then offshore down 300 miles to Port Morseby that delivered liquefied natural gas to ExxonMobil’s LNG Holding Tanks to be shipped via Tanker to Japan and China Markets.

Seem that SCE could do the same with building an infrastructure facility in Long Beach connecting to a Water Hydrant System from the mainland allowing the flow of an uninterrupted water source under the ocean to Avalon with an additional water storage or reservoir to collect and hold the water.

If the pipe ever burst what would be leaking in the Ocean? Water! No harm to the environment.

State bonds, private or federal funding could offset any additional costs that would be incurred for the project to be economically feasible.

The daily water flow amount would be metered by Southern California Edison to determine what if any additional supply could be sent via P.L.U.T.O. during times of drought.

Seems like a “No Brainer” unless “Special Interest” and “Politics” get in the way!

Gerald “Sarge” Stein is a resident of San Lorenzo.