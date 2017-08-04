Pablo Secundino Murillo born March 28th, 1965 in Mexico City and passed away July 18th, 2017 in his family’s home, where he was born. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday Sep. 3rd on the island.

Pablo was born into a family of 11 brothers and sisters. At the age of 13 he ran away from home and started working hard to make a living for himself ... He always enjoyed the finer things in life. He eventually landed on Catalina Island, where he finally found his home as well as his extended family. Here he made many lasting friendships and countless memories.

He always had a smile on his face and would do anything for those he loved. He left for Mexico six years ago and remained there until his passing but his heart always remained here on Catalina. We will always remember the stories he told and the laughter he brought to our lives.

He is survived by his three boys and his four beautiful grandchildren.

“Quieres que te cuente un cuento”