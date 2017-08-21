Pat Goslin, also known as the “Super Chief,” passed away at her home in Oceanside, California on July 29th, 2017.

She moved to the island in 1968, and soon married then Fire Captain Jack Goslin.

She was very involved in the community, and was on the infamous switch board operators with Pacific Bell. Then onto many of the retail stores in Avalon. She loved working especially at the Catalina Department store for Pat and Ralph Morrow.

Also known as “Patti Cakes”, owned and operated by Pat.

Most reading this probably enjoyed one of the thousands of cakes she baked and decorated whether for a wedding or birthday.

After Chief Jack’s retirement, they departed Catalina, and moved to their retirement home in Oceanside California. They purchased a motor home, and spent many a day traveling the country, and enjoying their well-deserved retirement.

She is survived by three sons, Brad & wife Kim Foote, Jack Goslin Jr. and Tim and wife Becky Goslin.

Also, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

The late Fire Chief Jack Goslin, and her son, the late Mick Foote.

A service will be held in Avalon at the Catholic church on September 22nd, at 11 a.m., and followed by a celebration of life at the “M” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. In conversations over the past couple of years, she always stated that she didn’t want anyone dressing up fancy for her service, and Catalina casual was just fine.

Placing of her ashes will be private.

Donations in her name can be to the Avalon Lions Club, earmarked for Haypress restoration.