The Catalina Island Museum invites you to Picnic, Pie and Bluegrass! Enjoy a bit of Americana during First Fridays at the Museum on Friday, July 7th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening features live music, a pie baking contest and late night access to the museum’s special exhibition Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum when its outdoor installatio ns are dramatically illuminated.

Each month First Fridays at the Museum provides an opportunity to enjoy the exhibition galleries, digital theater, open-air plazas and Museum Store. Live music is at the forefront of the July 7th event with a performance by Professional Folk.

Born and raised in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Professional Folk is a pure reflection of what happens when you mix American folk music with Southern California’s sunshine and pop music scene. Taking influence from their roots, this young husband-and-wife team use their love for acoustic instruments to create a live performance full of fun and folksy versions of today’s modern music, their favorite 1980s and ’90s hits, and a healthy dose of their own original music. This very unique professional band travels nationally performing for events and festivals and will make their Catalina Island debut during the upcoming First Fridays at the Museum.

No summer celebration would be complete without pie and a little healthy competition. The Catalina Island Museum invites bakers of all ages to enter its first ever pie baking contest. There is no fee to enter but the winner of Best Pie – judged on presentation and taste – will walk away with a $100 cash prize. Pies are to be delivered to the museum between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Friday, July 7th. Judging by a special guest will begin at 6:30 pm and the winner will be announced at 7:00 pm. The remaining pies will be available for tasting once the winner has been announced. For contest rules and to download an entry form visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic or snack to enjoy in the open-air plazas of the museum’s second floor. Wine, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The First Fridays at the Museum event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7th. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $5 for children (age 15 and under). Admission may be purchased online at CatalinaMuseum.org, in person at the museum’s visitor services desk, or upon arrival at the door.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Ave. For more information, call 310-510-2414 or visit CatalinaMuseum.org.