The Prime-Timers were on the move again and for the month of March it was an afternoon of painting a picture of the Catalina Casino, lunch and wine followed by desserts. With the best turnout to date, 37 Avalon community seniors (and guests) were led by Porschia Denning from Rain Dance Arts as she coached the group through the painting process. There were many reservations prior to the event on how well some of the individuals thought they could do but with some great guidance from Porschia and her staff, the group was able to take a nice piece of art work home with them. Special thanks goes out to Mayor Anni Marshall for joining us; the Sandtrap for providing lunch; Kathleen at the M Restaurant for the wonderful desserts; Yoli and Sana for the use of the Conference Room at the Metropole Market Place; and of course Porschia Denning for hosting the wonderful afternoon. On April 19, the Prime-Timers will be going into the interior for an Airport In The Sky Tour and lunch.

They look forward to seeing the green hills and the beautiful wildflowers along the way. For more information and registration, contact the Avalon Community Services Department at 310-510-0220.