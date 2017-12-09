Avalon residents and visitors came out to visit Santa and to witness the town’s Christmas tree lighting last week. The annual Avalon Shop Catalina Night on Saturday, Dec. 2, which was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, brought out Victorian attired carolers, as well as residents who took to holiday shopping on a beautiful winter’s night.

Seventeen participating merchants offered Shop Catalina discount cards valid until Christmas Eve, and stamped the Treasure Card for entry into the New Year’s Eve Gala drawing.

Each store held an individual drawing that evening to give away a store gift. The Chamber is recently announced the following names of the Shop Catalina Night prize winners:

• Afishinados - polished abalone, book, tickets on the Catallac, Laura Nelson

• A Touch of Heaven Day Spa - 90 Min.Massage, TBA

• Buoys & Gulls - two $25 gift cards, TBA

• Catalina Art Association, two t-shirts and two 2018 paint nights, Sue D’Alessio

• Catalina Island Foundation, dive book, Carmen Chavez

• Catalina Printing, tote bag with souvenir, Erica Minuto

• Catalina Pottery Bath & Body, gift basket, Katie Riley

• Ciao-Baci, gift certificate, Joan Rowell

• Conservancy Explore Store, gift basket, Araceli Hernandez

• Del Sol Catalina, beach towel, Stephanie Marquez

• Island Spa Catalina, two “Keep Fit” cards, Victoria White & Ellen Shensky

• Knuckles, $50 gift card, TBA

• Latitude 33, two $25 gift cards, TBA

• Leo’s Catalina Drugstore, gift basket, Cheri Hoffendof

• The Med Spa on Catalina, Mad Hippie face cleanser, William

• The Steamer Trunk, shell fragrance diffuser, Melinda MacKay

• Two’s Company of Avalon, gift card, Katherine Stone

In addition to the individual store winners, the Chamber drew one Treasure Card Prize winner for two reservations to the New Year’s Eve Gala. The Treasure Card prize winner is Irais Barriga.