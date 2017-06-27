Catalina Island reinforces its reputation as the “Island of Adventure” with the addition of the new Catalina Aerial Adventure to its rugged Descanso Canyon, the hub for outdoor enthusiasts.

Woven through a natural wooded terrain, the new experience will join the wildly popular Zip Line Eco Tour and Catalina Climbing Wall as part of a significant investment that will give visitors who are seeking fun and excitement yet another reason to go to Descanso. Catalina Aerial Adventure offers participants a walk on the wild side with five self-guided aerials trails above a scenic canyon filled with native plants and wildlife. Each aerial trail features a unique series of ladders, suspended bridges, balance beams, zip lines and other exciting obstacles. Using a state-of-the-art “smart belay” system, guests aged 7 and up will climb, balance and swing from tree to tree as they challenge each new element of this woodland course.

With views of the Pacific Ocean, guests on the Catalina Aerial Adventure have an unmatched opportunity to explore a serene, beautiful environment with the conveniences of Descanso Beach Club and Avalon just a short stroll away.

“We brought together some of the best designs of outdoor experiences to enhance Descanso Canyon,” said Randall Herrel, president and chief executive officer of the Catalina Island Company. “The Catalina Aerial Adventure will appeal to the seasoned Catalina visitor by providing a fresh perspective of the island, as well as to a new segment of guests eager for quality outdoor experiences.”

The Catalina Aerial Adventure is a part of the Catalina Island Company’s ongoing mission to position Catalina Island as California’s Island Escape,™ with authentic and enticing experiences that allow visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the land while preserving it for future generations. With this new addition, guests can spend an entire day at Descanso enjoying the various activities, private cabanas, dining, water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding, and seasonal entertainment and live music.

“Catalina Aerial Adventure will provide the authentic, outdoor excitement that our guests have been looking for as part of their overall Catalina Island visit,” said Collier Cook, vice president of activities for the Catalina Island Company. “Descanso has become a destination not only for individuals, but also for weddings, reunions, corporate meetings and retreats.”

For more information visit http://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/adventure.