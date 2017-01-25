As of Friday, Jan. 20, the water level at Middle Ranch reservoir measured 137 acre feet.

The water level was 133 acre feet when it was last measured on Jan. 12. That was a 2 acre foot increase from the Jan. 5 measurement.

Jeff Lawrence, senior project manager for Southern California Edison, told the City Council this week that the power company expects the water level to continue rising. He said Edison is looking at opportunities to get grant money for water infrastructure. Meanwhile, Edison is still waiting for a report from the company’s desalination consultant. The report, originally expected in December, may be presented to the council in late February or early March.

Council members expressed frustration with Edison’s efforts. Mayor Anni Marshall said summer was practically around the corner. She none of the ideas that Edison is pursuing will take place in the short term. She also said it was ridiculous for residents and businesses to be fined for excess water use during the slow season.

Councilwoman Cinde MacGugan-Cassidy said the community would implode if hotels had to shut down or the city had to ask visitors not to come during the summer season.

Councilman Joe Sampson said the community felt boxed in. He said city officials might have to do something themselves. “We need some relief,” he said.