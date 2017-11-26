Frank was born to Frank and Grace Weber in Los Angeles, California. The second of four children, Frank and his siblings, Grace, Pat and Ann, grew up along the Southern California coast.

His parents purchased a summer cottage on Catalina in 1958 to get away from the hustle and bustle of L.A., the family enjoyed the Island as often as they could.

Frank and his wife Pat moved their young family to the Island in May of 1967.

Owning and operating Catalina Disposal Company for many years, Frank made many Island friends. After serving as the ranger for Little Harbor campground, Frank moved off the Island to explore the northern California coast. He served as camp manager for many campgrounds including Cayucos, Malibu, and Morro Bay.

Frank lived life on his own terms; this quote from Oscar Wilde describes him best—“Be yourself, everyone else is taken.” Frank was intelligent, funny and kind, he will be missed.

Frank is survived by his children, Michelle Upton, (Chip), Lisa Quesenberry (Jeff) and their children as well as his brother Pat Weber (Chris) and sister Ann Miller (Rex) and many nieces and nephews.