For the Islander

You were the heart and soul of your family and you will be greatly missed. We who remain on Earth must try to emulate your true character by being kind to one another, providing to those in need, and loving unconditionally.

Robert, Papa, Dad, Bobby, Uncle Bob, Buddha Head, Stove, Top Dog, and Magic, are just some of the names he was known by; some others we can’t print.

At an early age Robert waited on the stairs for his Dad to put his hunting boots on and that’s when he began to learn to provide which continued throughout his life time. BBQ’s were his specialty; his marinated venison was the best on the island. Yes, the best! Excelling in sports throughout his lifetime Robert was someone known to knock it out of the park or make the winning shot or putt. He shared his skills with kids here on the island and at our home on Whittley, playing ball on the street. Those that knew him best were his quarry crew and lifelong friends.

Although his body is no longer on this Earth, Robert’s passion for life and memories will remain forever. Robert fought hard for seven years to beat Multiple Myeloma, surrounded by family he was given eternal life on Dec. 23, 2017.

Services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at St. Catherine’s Church.