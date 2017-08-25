After careful consideration, Jesus Ruiz has been promoted to editor of the Seal Beach Sun and the Catalina Islander Newspapers by Associate Publisher Steven Remery.

Ruiz has been with the newspapers’ parent company, Orange County Neighborhood Newspapers, for the past three years. He started in 2014 as a sports reporter and moved up the ranks to his most recent position as the Editor of the News Enterprise of Los Alamitos.

“I’m honored and humbled to take the reins of two important publications in the company and I look forward to covering the communities of Seal Beach and Catalina Island,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz resides in Cerritos and graduated from California State University, Long Beach in 2014, with a journalism degree. Ruiz’s time at OCNN has helped him to build upon his education and prepared him for this new position.

“Jesus is going to do an awesome job and I look forward to working with him to deliver the best newspaper for this community,” said Remery.

As the editor of the two newspapers, Ruiz will oversee all editorial content, manage freelancers, and cover community events.

Ruiz may be reached by email at editor@sunnews.org, editor@catalinaislander.com and by phone at 562-317-1100.