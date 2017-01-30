The “Mammovan” will be in Avalon to offer mammography at Catalina Island Medical Center’s Medical Group Office on Friday March 17 and Saturday March 18.

According to the American Cancer Society “one out of every eight women” will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime.

Mammogram screening is recommended annually for all women 40 years of age and older. Mammography is offered in Avalon each year and it remains the simplest and most powerful breast cancer detection method. The discomfort is minimal and the procedure is safe.

Appointments on Friday are open from 9 am to 7 pm. Saturday appointments are available from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Please call the Medical Group Office at 310-510-0096 to make an appointment or to ask questions. The cost is $125. Women can use private insurance, Medicare, or Medi-Cal.

There is also a financial assistance plan for women who are uninsured.

Early detection of breast cancer can save a woman’s life. Don’t delay. Call today.