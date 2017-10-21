Greetings, my name is Wade McDonald and I possess a deep down passion for our oceans and the Marine life that calls it home. Please join me weekly as I share this magical underwater world with you as well as some interesting facts you may or may not have known. Sit back and relax, no scuba tank is required, let me be your guide, and enjoy. Now for your official Marine Forecast in effect for Saturday Oct. 21: Inner Waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Point, including Catalina Island, NW Winds 15 to 20 with gusts up to 25. Combined Seas 3 to 5 feet. Remember to always check current conditions when planning activities on and around the water. When In Doubt, Don’t Go Out. Courtesy photo