Back in 1976 when I was just a kid my father, mother and brother navigated our Catalina Sailboat out to the “Channel Islands.” I can only now understand the sense of escape my Dad must have been feeling when we embarked on these long salty adventures.

After all, we were all born in the city of angels and the big sprawling city can suck the life out of you if you let it. Sometimes we would leave for days at a time sleeping aboard our tiny cramped quarters. It was during these times that I would forever bond with the oceans majestic beauty, learning to swim by the time I was 3 years old and then competing throughout California and beyond definitely broadened my horizons. Much later in my adult life I ditched the pool and became a dedicated long distance ocean swimmer and boy, oh boy, do I have some tales to tell about the big deep blue. We can talk about that later, Until then, time for your official predicted Scuba Forecast.

Marine Forecast- Today expect 10 to 15 knot Winds persisting through this weekend with waves 2 feet or less. Always survey the water conditions when planning an activity in, on or under the water and never exceed your limitations. Remember: If in doubt don’t go out!