Did you know that Sheephead fish can grow up to 3 feet and can weigh up to 36 pounds? They hunt for food during the day and when night time rolls around they swim into caves and crevices wrapping themselves in a mucus cocoon.

Predators on the hunt can't detect their scent through the mucus covers. They possess powerful jaws that work in their favor: A Sheephead's diet consists of Sea Urchins, Mollusks, Lobsters as well as Crabs. You can find these colorful fish from Monterey Bay California all the way to the Sea of Cortez, however, they are not common north of Point Conception.