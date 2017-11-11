Giant Black Sea Bass were once a common sight along the Southern California Coast and as a direct result of overfishing became nearly extinct by the time the 1970’s rolled around.

In the early 1980s protections were implemented and placed into effect restricting both commercial and recreational killing and taking of this fish.

This extraordinary fish have a life span similar to humans and have been documented to have lived over 75 years, And as far as size and weight?

They have been known to weigh between 500 and 600 Pounds although according to Charles F. Holder author of “The Channel Islands Of California” Book written in 1910 claims to have witnessed several of these fish weighing in at 800 Pounds!

Giant Black Sea Bass feed on a number of different typed of fish including but not limited to: Sheephead, Whitefish, Sand Bass as well as Mackerel and lets not forget about Crustaceans!

As docile and sluggish they might present themselves to be, don’t let them fool you.

Giant Black Sea Bass can move extremely fast and have even been recorded outpacing Bonito!

Some say this remarkable fish is making a slow comeback while some disagree and then there are the researchers who are trying to keep track of their locations and numbers.

One thing I might add for certain is that I firmly believe that all life here on earth have a right to live and to flourish the way mother nature intended.

