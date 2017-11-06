Fun Facts: Did you know that sheep crabs are the largest species of the California spider crab family? Well they are!

Juvenile sheep crabs use barnacles, bryozoans, hydroids and algae to help blend in to their habitat. Maybe you could explore and try to locate one of these magnificent invertebrates. If you do please don’t touch! The marine forecast for this weekend: calm seas with light winds and plenty of H2O. Remember ocean conditions can and do change at times without warning. Always evaluate the weather when planning activities on and around the water. Know your limitations. When in doubt don’t go out.