Treefish like this one pictured above can be found from San Francisco, California all the way down to the central part of Baja, Mexico within the eastern Pacific Ocean. You will know one when you see one and it’s vivid color display is definitely something hard to not be noticed. The Treefish earned the name “Sabastes Serriceps” Meaning “Sawhead” In Latin. They are a “Territorial” FISH and their anal and ventral fin spines are poisonous which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that they are members of the “Scorpaenidae” Family...Well now that I shared a few Treefish FUN Facts with my readers let us take a look at the Marine Forecast for the Island shall we...Expect winds to be blowing 10 to 15 Knots Wind waves 2ft or less.Mostly warm sunny skies with some clouds here and there. Please remember to always swim near a lifeguard station when possible and never go beyond your abilities and as Wade In The Water always says, When In Doubt Don’t Go Out !