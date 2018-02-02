The Metridium farcimen pictured is a type of Sea Anenone that lives within the Eastern Pacific Ocean from Alaska all the way down to San Diego.

They thrive in cooler Sea temperatures and are fascinating to encounter.

They are capable of establishing large colonies by way of cloning from one single Metridium.

Their diet primarily consists of small Invertebrates as well as Zooplankton which puts them into the carnivore class.

