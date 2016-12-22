The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Dec. 1 to Dec. 13. “It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

SECTION 4000 (a) (1)

OF THE CALIFORNIA

VEHICLE CODE

Recently, numerous residents’ vehicles have been seen throughout Avalon with expired registration tabs.

The law states, a person shall not drive, move or leave standing upon a public street any motor vehicle unless it is registered and the appropriate fees have been paid.

I know this is a difficult time of year to be writing extra checks to the D.M.V., but registration fees cannot be ignored. I am asking everyone to check your registration tabs to ensure they are current and if they aren’t, please contact the DMV and get new tabs.

B.E.A.R. Program Receives Generous Donation from Catalina Island Foundation

During a recent City Council Meeting, 13 Avalon students recently completed the B.E.A.R. program and were presented with certificates by the Honorable Mayor Ann Marshall.

Before the students were allowed to take possession of their new bicycles, there was a brief presentation made before the City Council. Cliff Hague, on behalf of the Catalina Island Foundation, presented Deputy Ken Yanecko with a check for $2,500 to help support this program. Deputy Yanecko, who created the B.E.A.R. program and brought it here to Avalon, accepted the check on behalf of the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation. Deputy Yanecko was extremely appreciative of the donation and thankful to the Catalina Island Foundation for their support.

He said this money will make it possible for him to purchase more safety equipment, quality bicycle parts and all the components necessary for many more children to participate in the program and ultimately get new bicycles.

December 1

• No significant incidents.

December 2

• An Avalon resident reported being the victim of a violation of a court ordered mediation agreement.

• An employee for a local business reported a rock had been thrown at his company’s vehicle while it was parked in the lot at Sumner Avenue and Beacon Street.

The rock smashed the driver’s side window.

December 3

• The harbor master reported two boats were damaged when they became unsecured from their anchors due to high winds and swells.

The damage was caused when they collided with the shoreline.

• Christopher Gallie, 54, a resident of Woodland Hills, died during a recreational scuba dive at Two Harbors.

His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

December 4 to December 6

• No significant incidents.

December 7

• An Avalon resident reported being the victim of a violation of a court ordered mediation agreement.

December 8 to December 9

• No significant incidents.

December 10

• An Avalon resident reported being the victim of a violation of a court ordered mediation agreement.

December 11 to December 13

• No significant incidents.