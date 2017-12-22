Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

December 13

• A motorist was issued a citation at Tremont Street and Avalon Canyon Road for failing to yield to a pedestrian. The motorist did not hit the pedestrian.

December 14

• Deputies responded to the 346 block of Metropole Avenue regarding a possible burglary call. The deputies conducted an investigation and determined no crime had occurred.

December 15

• Deputies responded to a broken window call in the 130 block of Marilla Avenue. The investigation showed that someone threw a water bottle at the window breaking it.

December 16

• Deputies conducted a theft investigation in the 119 block of Maiden Lane. Someone stole a drill and a hacksaw. The investigation is ongoing.

December 17

• Deputies assisted Avalon Baywatch regarding a boater that went ashore near Toyon Bay on a 9-foot motorboat. The individual was headed to Dana Point when the ocean became too rough. He did not suffer any injuries.

December 18

• Deputies received a call of a person laying on the ground in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue. Deputies responded and arrested John Cross of Avalon on suspicion of being drunk in public and possession of cocaine.

December 19

• Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on suspicion of allegedly threatening a school teacher at Avalon School. The juvenile was issued a citation and released to his guardian.

Safety Note

Do not leave your keys inside your vehicle when it is unattended. This is what criminals look for.