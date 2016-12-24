The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

Holiday reminder—please don’t drink and drive

I hope everyone gets to enjoy this holiday season by spending quality time with family and friends.

For some adults, this may involve the consumption of alcohol. If you do have a few drinks, please use good judgment when it comes to operating a vehicle or letting someone else do the driving.

One sure way to ruin your or someone else’s holiday season is to get involved in an accident while drunk driving.

The potential consequences are not worth the risk. Please don’t drink and drive. Happy Holidays to all!

December 14

• An Avalon resident reported being the victim of a forgery.

December 15

to December 16

• No significant incidents.

December 17

• An Avalon resident reported another resident accused her of spreading false rumors about him.

He spoke to her in an angry manner and used profane language.

December 18

to December 20

• No significant incidents.

December 21

• An Avalon resident, who had been acting in a bizarre manner, was detained by deputies after he voluntarily exited a storm drain near Step Beach.

The resident was preliminarily evaluated by the Sheriff’s Department Mental Health Evaluation Team.

He was subsequently transported to a hospital on the mainland pursuant to 5150 of the California Welfare and Institutions code for further evaluation and treatment.