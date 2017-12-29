Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 .

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

December 20

• Two Harbor’s Deputies responded to Parson’s Landing regarding a 24-foot sail boat that ran aground. The boat was destroyed. However, there were no injuries.

December 21

• Deputies arrested Nathan Parrish of Avalon in the 130 block of Claressa Avenue on suspicion of three counts of burglary, one count of grand theft auto, and one count of making criminal threats. Ongoing investigations led to his arrest.

• Deputies also arrested Miguel Mendoza of San Pedro in the 130 block of Claressa Avenue on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 22

• Deputies received a call of a missing person. During the investigation it was determined that the missing person was in the state of Arizona for the holidays.

December 23

• A person reported that someone stole his fishing pole and reel from his boat in Hamilton Cove area.

December 24

• No significant incidents.

December 25

• The men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hope you had a wonderful and safe holiday.

December 26

• Deputies were able to locate a lost purse and returned it to the owner.

