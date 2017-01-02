The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Dec. 22 to Dec. 27.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” said Capt. Fetteroll.

Station volunteers help serve Christmas dinner

On Sunday, December 18, 2016, volunteers from the Avalon Sheriff’s Station (Chuck Liddell, Cheryl Allison, Jim Watson and Earl Roof) helped serve Christmas dinner at the Avalon Community Church.

Meals of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and stuffing were handed out to 407 members of the Avalon Community.

December 22

• A business owner in the 500 block of Crescent Avenue reported a pair of sunglasses was stolen from their store.

The suspect was not located.

• Unrelated to the previous incident, the same business reported the theft of another pair of sunglasses. At 4:10 p.m., Tony Anderson, 46, a resident of Utah, was located and placed under private person’s arrest on suspicion of the theft of sunglasses.

December 23 to

December 25

• No significant incidents.

December 26

• At dusk, a female visitor to the island called the Sheriff’s Station.

She said she was hiking on Catalina Island and she was lost, before her phone went dead.

A search operation was initiated that involved Avalon Fire, Baywatch, Avalon Deputies, and Conservancy Rangers. Approximately 50 minutes later, Ranger Lenny Altherr located the grateful hiker near the Botanical Gardens.

December 27

• An Avalon resident reported being the victim of an alleged assault while she was in the South Bay.

• At 5:15 p.m., Shane Ohm, 32, an Avalon resident, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (a skateboard).