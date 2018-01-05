Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Dec. 27, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

December 27, 2017

• Deputies received a call reporting loud music coming from 124 Whittley Ave. Deputies determined there were no crimes committed and the music was turned down.

December 28, 2017

• Deputies arrested Roberto Cisneros, of Avalon, on suspicion of an assault that occurred on the 330 block of Sumner Avenue.

December 29, 2017

• Deputies responded to a fight call on the 120 block of Sumner Avenue. Deputies identified several of the combatants. One person needed medical attention. The investigation is ongoing.

December 30, 2017

• Deputies detained three juveniles for curfew violations on Wrigley Terrace Road. The three were released to their parents after being issued citations.

December 31, 2017

• Deputies located a person that was reported missing to the Long Beach Police Department in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue. The missing person is an Avalon resident that was found safe and uninjured.

January 1, 2018

• Deputies responded to a possible fight call near 411 Crescent Ave. Deputies arrested Diana Valle, of La Puente, on suspicion of being drunk in public.

January 2, 2018

• Deputies served a search warrant in the 40 block of Pebbly Beach Road and recovered numerous stolen items from a commercial burglary that occurred in the city of Avalon. Robert McCormick, of Avalon, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of commercial burglary and grand theft auto.

Safety Note

• Deputies have recovered several tools/saws that might be stolen property. Most notably is a large miter saw. If you have had a large miter saw stolen, please contact the Avalon Sheriff’s Station 310-510-0174.