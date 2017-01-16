The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

Significant Crime

Rate Reduction

For the second year in a row, the city of Avalon experienced a significant decrease in Part 1 crime. Part 1 crime consists of the most serious crimes against persons and includes the property crimes of arson, burglary, grand theft auto, and all other thefts. These crime are reported to and tracked by the FBI.

In 2016, there were only 55 Part 1 crimes reported on Catalina Island. To the best of my knowledge, this is the lowest number of crimes ever reported on the island. I would like to acknowledge everyone in the community who helped support the Sheriff’s Station throughout the year by reporting crime, assisting our detectives with their investigations and by following our crime prevention motto; “If you see something, say something.”

December 28

No significant incidents.

December 29

• A resident of Lomita was detained on Pebbly Beach Road due to her bizarre behavior. The individual was later transported to a hospital on the mainland for psychological evaluation and treatment.

December 30

• No significant incidents.

December 31

• Jose Ruiz, 50, an Avalon resident, was found unresponsive in his home. Attempts by paramedics to resuscitate Ruiz met with negative results. Although no foul play is suspected, the cause of his passing is unknown at this time.

January 1

• At 1:30 a.m., Lawrence Bernal, 31, a resident of San Pedro, and Brian Reed, 34, also from San Pedro, were placed under private persons arrest on suspicion of battery.

January 2

• No significant incidents.

January 3

• No significant incidents.