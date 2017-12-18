Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

December 6

• Deputies received a call of stolen golf cart at 1 Pebbly Beach Road. The victim left her golf cart at the location for 4 days. When she returned, the golf cart was missing.

December 7

• Deputies arrested Ashley Taylor of Avalon on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance stimulant (methamphetamine). Taylor was reportedly causing a disturbance in the 300 block of Clarissa Avenue.

December 8

• Deputies received a call in the 367 block of Tremont Street regarding a boyfriend and girlfriend arguing. Both had been drinking; however, no crimes were committed.

December 9

• Deputies received a call of a family disturbance in the 353 block of Tremont Street. Deputies detained a 17-year-old juvenile who removed his court ordered ankle tracking bracelet. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to juvenile hall. The same juvenile has another open theft case from the mainland.

December 10

• Deputies responded to a loud music/party call in the 330 block of Catalina Avenue. The responsible party was cooperative and turned down the music.

December 11

• No significant incidents.

December 12

• Deputies arrested Matthew Goldenhar of Avalon on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at 1 Descanso Canyon Way. Goldenhar was involved in a single vehicle traffic collision.

Safety Note

Make sure you cut up any large boxes before you put them out next to your trash cans. For example, if you received a television as gift during the holidays, do not put the entire box out for the trash. This is what criminals look for.