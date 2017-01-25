The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Jan. 11 to Jan. 17.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

Station’s BEAR Program Continues Strong in 2017

Deputy Ken Yanecko, who brought the Bicycle Education and Registration Program to Avalon in 2016, proudly announced recently that the program has graduated nearly 50 students since its inception. The program consists of one class a week for five weeks. After completing the final class, each student takes ownership of a new, high-quality bicycle, helmet and t-shirt. The program is completely free of charge to all Avalon youth between seven and eighteen years of age. If you would like more information or would like to sign your child up for the program, please contact Deputy Yanecko at Avalon Station. The BEAR Program is sponsored by the Catalina Island Foundation.

January 11

• No significant incidents.

January 12

• An Avalon resident reported a trespasser was in their home, while it was under construction, in the 300 block of Catalina Avenue.

• An employee to a business in the 100 block of Metropole Avenue also reported a trespasser was in their business.

January 13

• No significant incidents.

January 14

• No significant incidents.

January 15

• An Avalon resident who was identified as a trespasser on Jan. 12, was detained for mental health observation and treatment.

January 16

• No significant incidents.

January 17

• No significant incidents.