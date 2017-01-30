The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Jan. 18 to Jan. 24.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

The value of social media

to law enforcement

We, as a community, have been very successful in keeping Catalina Island as one of the safest cities in Los Angeles County. One of the reasons is because of the information shared by all of you on Facebook and other social media outlets.

By monitoring these outlets, our detectives have been able to gather valuable information regarding criminal acts including the identities of those responsible.

Detective Bureau Commander Sergeant Ross would encourage those with knowledge of criminal conduct to report it directly to the Sheriff’s Department.

This traditional method of reporting allows for pertinent questions to be asked and answered.

However, since our crime prevention motto is; “If you see something, say something,” even if you say it on Facebook, it helps us solve crime and positively impact quality of life issues.

January 18

• No significant incidents.

January 19

• No significant incidents.

January 20

• A single-engine “Cessna” was involved in a solo aircraft accident while preparing for take-off at the Airport in the Sky.

There were two men aboard the plane and neither was injured. The inclement weather and strong winds are believed to have been the cause of the accident.

• A student at Avalon School was cited for possessing a small amount of marijuana on school grounds.

January 21 to January 24

• No significant incidents.