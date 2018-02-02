Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Jan. 24, 2018 to Jan. 30, 2018.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

January 24

• Deputies arrested Karl Dibona, of Northridge, on suspicion of domestic violence on the 125 block of Metropole Avenue. He was booked at Avalon Sheriff’s Station and was released on bond.

January 25

• Deputies received another call concerning Karl Dibona of Nothridge. This time he was suspected of stealing a city of Avalon pickup truck, colliding into a parked golf cart and fleeing the scene. The deputies knew where he was staying from the incident the previous day. They detained the suspect for a variety of charges.

• Deputies responded to 108 Marilla Ave., regarding a person not breathing. Upon their arrival, they learned that a 41-year-old man had died. The cause of the death is unknown at this time.

January 26

• No significant incidents.

January 27

• Deputies took a theft report on the 100 block of Pebbly Beach Road. Someone stole a surveillance camera. The investigation is on-going.

January 28

• Deputies focused their attention on speeding vehicles on Pebbly Beach Road. They also monitored vehicles to ensure they stopped at stop signs.

January 29

Deputies completed an investigation regarding a resident who does not control their dog. Deputies and animal control constantly receive complaints about the same animal. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

January 30

Two Harbors deputies and the Fire Department responded to an overturned pickup truck in the interior of the Island on Middle Ranch Road.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

A criminal investigation is underway.

Safety Note

f you leave your keys in your vehicle, your vehicle will be stolen. Please take your keys with you.