The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Jan. 25 to Jan. 30.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

The Recent Storms

All of us at Avalon Station, who work closely with a variety of first responders and safety personnel in our community, would like to thank everyone who helped prepare for and get us safely through the recent storms.

There are too many individuals to mention by name, but four men who have truly distinguished themselves through their leadership, professionalism and dedication to duty are Fire Chief Mike Krug, Fire Captain Gary Black, Harbor Master Brian Bray and Interim Public Works Director Dennis Jaich. On behalf of all of us, a special thank you to you and your staffs for all you do.

January 25

• Deputies responded to a business in the 500 block of Crescent Avenue and helped resolve a non-criminal domestic dispute between a couple on their honeymoon.

January 26

• At 11:08 p.m., Mandi Taylor, 26, an Avalon resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and released on a citation.

January 27

• No significant incidents.

January 28

• An Avalon resident was detained for psychological observation and treatment pursuant to 5150 of the Welfare and Institutions Code.

• A resident of Novato California reported person(s) in Avalon were commiting fiduciary elder abuse on an Avalon resident.

• Based on a misdemeanor warrant, at 11:58 p.m., Mandi Taylor, 26, an Avalon resident was arrested on suspicion of petty theft.

During the booking process, it was learned she was also a fugitive from the state of Louisiana.

January 29

• No significant incidents.

January 30

• No significant incidents.