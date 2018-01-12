Sheriff’s Log: Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2018
Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Jan. 3, 2018 to Jan. 9, 2018.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.
January 3
A victim came into the Sheriff’s Station to report that his vehicle had been broken into and work tools had been stolen. During a recent search warrant, the stolen tools had already been recovered by the Sheriff’s Department. The tools were returned to the victim.
January 4
Deputies received a call of a transient illegally living near 40 Pebbly Beach Rd. Deputies warned/advised the individual regarding trespassing laws.
January 5
An Avalon resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of Methamphetamine on Wrigley Road, “Three Palms.”
January 6
Deputies arrested Misty Mack, of Lakeport, California, on suspicion of being drunk in public at 1 Pleasure Pier.
January 7
No significant incidents.
January 8
Deputies assisted Avalon Code Enforcement with processing abandoned vehicles in the city of Avalon. Vehicles that have been abandoned are being removed from the island.
January 9
No significant incidents.
Safety Note
Deputies and the fire departments received a carbon monoxide alarm call on Sumner Avenue. The call turned out to be a faulty carbon monoxide alarm.
This is a good reminder, a carbon monoxide detector could save your life. Get one, they are inexpensive.