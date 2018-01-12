Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Jan. 3, 2018 to Jan. 9, 2018.

January 3

A victim came into the Sheriff’s Station to report that his vehicle had been broken into and work tools had been stolen. During a recent search warrant, the stolen tools had already been recovered by the Sheriff’s Department. The tools were returned to the victim.

January 4

Deputies received a call of a transient illegally living near 40 Pebbly Beach Rd. Deputies warned/advised the individual regarding trespassing laws.

January 5

An Avalon resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of Methamphetamine on Wrigley Road, “Three Palms.”

January 6

Deputies arrested Misty Mack, of Lakeport, California, on suspicion of being drunk in public at 1 Pleasure Pier.

January 7

No significant incidents.

January 8

Deputies assisted Avalon Code Enforcement with processing abandoned vehicles in the city of Avalon. Vehicles that have been abandoned are being removed from the island.

January 9

No significant incidents.

Safety Note

Deputies and the fire departments received a carbon monoxide alarm call on Sumner Avenue. The call turned out to be a faulty carbon monoxide alarm.

This is a good reminder, a carbon monoxide detector could save your life. Get one, they are inexpensive.