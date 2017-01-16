The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

“It is important to note that no assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided in this report,” said Capt. Doug Fetteroll, commander of the station.

“Many people who get arrested do not get convicted or even charged with crimes for which they have been arrested,” he said.

Effective jan. 1—

drivers can not hold a

cell phone while driving

One of the new legislative changes that I want to remind everyone about is regarding the usage of electronic wireless devices while operating a vehicle (including golf carts). California drivers are now prohibited from using their phones, unless it is mounted on the vehicle’s windshield, or affixed to a dashboard in a way that does not hinder the individual’s view of the road. Simply put, you can not have a phone in your hand while driving a vehicle.

The California Office of Traffic Safety reports that talking on a cell phone or texting while driving is the most common source of driver distraction and 80 percent of traffic accidents involve some sort of driver inattention.

I believe this law is especially important to drivers of vehicles in Avalon due to the many children that ride bicycles, skateboards, walk or play in or near public streets. Please do your part to help minimize the possibility of a tragedy by following this law.

January 4 to January 5

• No significant incidents.

January 6

• At 10:20 p.m., Kellie Costello, 35, an Avalon resident, was arrested pursuant to a warrant on suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement.

January 7 to January 10

• No significant incidents.