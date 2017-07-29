Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of July 19 to July 25.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people whoare arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

July 19

• Deputies received a call in the 120 block of Marilla Avenue of a domestic violence incident. The deputies determined the couple were only arguing and did not violate any laws.

July 20

• A victim came into the Avalon Sheriff’s Station and reported the battery to his three wheeled wheelchair had been stolen. The wheelchair had been sitting near the 330 block of Descanso Avenue when the theft occurred.

July 21

• Deputies received a call of two dogs running loose in the 330 block of Sumner Avenue. Deputies have received previous calls regarding the same two dogs running loose. The owner of the dogs was issued a citation for not having their dogs on a leash.

July 22

• A 17-year-old male was driving a vehicle without headlights. The deputy stopped the male to warn him about the dangers of not having headlights, when the deputy learned the male was an unlicensed driver. The male was issued a citation.

July 23

• The Catalina Island Search and Rescue Team along with the fire departments responded to Hermit Gulch Trail at Divide Road regarding a 14-year-old female hiker that was injured. The hiker was safely removed from the trail and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

July 24

• Deputies and the fire departments respond to the El Galleon Restaurant regarding a fire. When they arrived, they learned that one person had suffered a burn to his right hand after a small electrical fire occurred. The male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening issues.

July 25

• Nothing significant to report.

Safety Note: Seatbelts are required to be worn while riding in a golf cart. Children under the age of 8-years-old must be secured in a car seat or booster seat (California Vehicle Code 27363).