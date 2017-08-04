Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

July 26

• Deputies received a call of a homeless woman living in the restroom at Kids’ Park. Deputies determined the woman was not in need of assistance. The woman said she was going to stay with friends.

July 27

• Avalon deputies received a call of an assault and vandalism that occurred at Tremont Street and Metropole Avenue. Deputies learned that a suspect had assaulted the victim and broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not suffer serious injuries. The investigation is on-going.

July 28

• Deputies at Two Harbors received a call of a weak and dizzy bicyclist above Howland’s landing. Deputies responded to the bicyclist. After being examined the bicyclist was given water and was fine.

July 29

• Deputies from Two Harbors received a call of underage drinking at the Harbor Reef bar. The deputies issued a citation to 19-year-old Samuel Sweeney of San Diego on suspicion of drinking alcohol and possessing a fake ID.

July 30

• Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Mole. Upon their arrival, they learned a Catalina Express passenger had jumped from the boat to the dock and was causing a disturbance. The person was upset that his family members did not have their tickets to board the Catalina Express.

July 31

• The Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau (rescue helicopter) came to the island twice to fly patients to hospitals on the mainland. The first was when someone was injured at the Aerial Adventure. The second was when a cruise ship passenger suffered a medical emergency.

August 1

• A victim reported that his golf cart had been stolen from the 800 block of Crescent Avenue. The golf cart was found the next day parked on Old Tremont Road. The investigation is on-going.

Safety Note: The speed limit on Pebbly Beach Road is 20 mph. Please do not drive over the speed limit.