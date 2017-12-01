Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. . 28.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

November 15

• Nothing significant to report.

November 16

• Deputies received a call reporting a person acting suspiciously near Lower Terrance Road and Pebbly Beach Road. The person was yelling at people passing by. Deputies contacted the individual and determined no crimes had been committed.

November 17

• Deputies responded to the Avalon School regarding a student causing a disturbance. Deputies sat with the juvenile and were able to calm the student and work out the student’s problem.

November 18

• Deputies responded to a traffic collision at Sumner Avenue and Tremont Street. Deputies arrested and released the driver of the vehicle for driving without a driver’s license.

November 19

• Nothing significant to report.

November 20

• Deputies received a call of a golf cart that rolled over on Chimes Tower Road. The driver was making a turn on a hill when the golf cart rolled over and injured two juveniles. The injuries were minor.

November 21

• Deputies received a call of a deer stuck in a fence near Hill Street. Animal Control responded to find a baby deer caught in a metal plank fence. They were able to free the deer.

November 22

• Deputies arrested Jose Rodriguez from Avalon for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance stimulant and for possession of methamphetamine.

November 23

• No significant incidents.

November 24

• Deputies received a call of loud music coming from a residence at Hamilton Cove. Deputies contacted the resident who was cooperative and turned down the music.

November 25

• Deputies responded to the 120 block of Sumner Avenue regarding a person refusing to leave the residence. When deputies arrived, they learned that a 52 year old male was having a medical problem. He was transported to the hospital. No criminal laws were violated.

November 26

• Deputies responded to a stolen golf cart call at Beacon Street and Clemente Avenue. Deputies learned the golf cart was not stolen. It had moved to another parking spot without the owner’s knowledge.

November 27

• Deputies towed a golf cart that was being driven on the street with expired registration in the 120 block of Sumner Avenue.

November 28

• Deputies are handling a burglary investigation that occurred in the 600 block of Falls Canyon Road. The suspects stole items from a warehouse.

Safety Notes

• It is illegal to drive a golf cart with expired registration.

4000(a) California Vehicle Code.

• Remember it is illegal to purchase alcohol for anyone under 21 years of age.

25658 of the Business and Professions Code.