Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

Nov. 29 – No significant incidents.

Nov. 30 – Deputies responded to the Pleasure Pier regarding a person refusing to sign a citation for a boating violation. Deputies were able to convince the person to sign the citation instead of being taken into custody. (Signing a citation does not mean you are guilty. It is only a promise to appear in court.)

Dec. 1 – Deputies and City Council members met with Avalon court personnel regarding how to keep Avalon juveniles from committing crimes in Avalon. There will be additional meetings in the near future.

Dec. 2 – Deputies received a call of a male causing a disturbance in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue. Deputies contacted several witnesses that told them the disturbing party had left the location with a friend. No crimes were violated.

Dec. 3 – Deputies and the fire departments responded to the 124 block of Whittley Avenue regarding a smoke investigation. The fire department determined the cause of the smoke was a malfunctioning light near the smoke alarm.

Dec. 4 – No significant incidents.

Dec. 5 – Deputies received a call of a missing person who was last seen paddling a kayak out of Avalon Harbor. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter searched for the Avalon resident. The missing kayaker was found taking shelter in a cove near Willow Cove. Avalon Baywatch personnel rescued the kayaker.

First responders received a call of a 43-foot sail boat that went aground off of Pebbly Beach Road. The male suffered minor injuries. Pebbly Beach Road was closed due to high surf.

Jonathan Torres of Avalon was arrested for a parole violation and is being held in custody without bail.

Amanda Cervantes of Avalon was arrested for four outstanding warrants with the primary warrant being for possession of methamphetamine.