Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 17.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

October 12

• Deputies arrested Jesus Meison, of Avalon, on suspicion of possession of a narcotic smoking pipe and on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, a stimulant.

• George Moya, of Long Beach, was arrested for drunk driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license and based on a a $50,000 warrant was arrested on suspicion of providing false information to a police officer.

October 13

• Approximately $35,000 worth of antique Catalina Island tile was stolen. Mallory Saldana, of Avalon, was arrested on suspicion of possession of the stolen tile and on suspicion of a probation violation.

October 14

• No significant incidents.

October 15

• Deputies received a call of a residential burglary in the 300 block of Catalina Avenue. The suspect stole an iPad and sunglasses from the living room table of the residence. The suspect entered the house and stole only those items that were sitting near the front door of the residence.

October 16

A juvenile was driving a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a citation.

October 17

• A juvenile was issued a citation for possession of marijuana on school grounds.

Safety Note: It is illegal for adults to smoke marijuana in public. It is also illegal for anyone under 21 years old to possess marijuana.