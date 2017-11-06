Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

Thursday, October 18

• Deputies investigated an incident in which several suspects used stolen credit cards online to rent properties in the city of Avalon. Deputies have identified two possible suspects. The detectives are continuing with the investigation.

Friday, October 19

• Deputies responded to a call of a family dispute on the 300 block of Sumner Avenue. Upon their arrival, the deputies learned the suspect had assaulted the victim and broke a window to the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, October 20

• Deputies received a call of a motorist driving recklessly on Pebbly Beach Road near Lover’s Cove.

Deputies stopped several golf carts in the area for driving over the speed limit.

Sunday, October 21

• Deputies arrested Patricia Nava of Monterey Park on suspicion of spousal assault in the 100 block of Sumner Avenue. Nava reportedly assaulted her live-in boyfriend, ultimately sending him to the hospital.

Monday,

October 22

• Based on an outstanding “no bail” warrant deputies arrested Isaac Rios of Avalon on suspicion of vehicle theft at Sumner Avenue and Tremont Street. Rios also had a $40,000 traffic warrant. He was arrested based on both warrants.

Tuesday, October 23

• Deputies from Avalon Sheriff’s Station participated in the Red Ribbon Week at the Avalon School. Red Ribbon Week is to educate children to not use illegal drugs. The Sheriff’s Department is working with our community leaders to keep our children safe.

Wednesday, October 24

• Deputies issued a citation to Raul Flores from Avalon on suspicion of smoking marijuana in a public place in the 100 block of Catalina Avenue. Flores will have to appear in court in the near future.

Safety Note

Remember: It is illegal to ride an off-road unregistered minibike/motorcycle on the streets of Avalon. Also, do not park in any red marked fire lanes. Both of these offenses may result in citations being issued.