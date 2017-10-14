Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

October 4

• Deputies arrested Thomas Biehler of Los Angeles on suspicion of being drunk in public after he caused a disturbance at a business in the 417 block of Crescent Avenue. Biehler was yelling at the staff demanding more alcohol.

• Deputies received an indecent exposure call in the 117 block of Clarissa Avenue. Deputies learned a male in his 70s was receiving a massage when he dropped his towel and demanded sexual acts from the masseuse. When the masseuse refused, the man got dressed and ran from the location. The investigation is on going.

October 5

• Nothing significant to report.

October 6

• Deputies responded to an annoying telephone call in the 300 block of Sumner Avenue. A caller made statements to the victim that caused the victim to be in fear. It is unknown why the caller called the victim.

October 7

• Randall Wineinger, 48, sailed with two friends from Wilmington enroute to Two Harbors for Buccaneer Days. When he got to Catalina Island, he put on swim fins and went into the water. When he did not return to the boat, his two friends requested help. Wineinger was found dead in the water west of Long Point.

October 8

• A victim reported his 13 foot dinghy boat had been stolen from the Avalon dinghy dock near the Tuna Club. The boat was found at the dinghy dock by the Avalon pier and returned to the owner.

October 9

• Deputies received a call about a stolen golf cart. Deputies searched the city and located the golf cart near Bird Park. The golf cart was returned to the owner.

October 10

• Deputies responded to a traffic collision in front of Vons on Metropole Avenue. A tourist failed to stop for a pedestrian crossing the roadway in the crosswalk and ultimately hit her. The pedestrian suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor during this incident.

October 11

• Deputies conducted traffic enforcement regarding motorists violating Vehicle Code violations. This was done to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the community.

Safety Note: Business owners: If you have not completed your “Emergency Contact Form” or there has been changes, please visit the Sheriff’s Station. If we have your updated information, we can contact you in case of an emergency.