Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2017.All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

September 13

• Deputies investigated an assault in which two men who were friends were involved in a fight in the 423 block of Crescent Avenue.

The suspect had left the island prior to the victim reporting the assault. Alcohol played a part in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

September 14

• Deputies responded to a vandalism report call in the men’s restroom at 2 Casino Way. A suspect scratched letters into the restroom mirror. The investigation is ongoing.

September 15

• Deputies are handling an assault investigation which occurred in the 230 block of Sumner Avenue. Several 17- and 18-year-old females were involved in the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.

September 16

• Deputies arrested Mariana Skinner of Long Beach on suspicion of assaulting an employee when she allegedly left the El Galleon restaurant without paying for her drinks.

• Deputies received a call of a disturbance in the 880 block of Country Club Drive.

After conducting an assault investigation, deputies arrested Frankie Contreras of Avalon on suspicion of assault.

September 19

• Deputies arrested Miguel Galarza of San Pedro on suspicion of grand theft. The suspect allegedly stole a cell phone, credit cards, and an identification card from the victim in the 509 block of Crescent Avenue.

Safety note: Please remember, if you do not have your child in an approved car seat when in a vehicle or golf cart, you will receive a citation.