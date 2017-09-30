Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 2017.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

September 20

• Deputies received a call of a juvenile smoking marijuana in the 9 block of Crescent Avenue. Deputies detained the juvenile and issued him a citation for underage possession of marijuana. The juvenile was released to a family member.

September 21

• Nothing significant to report.

September 22

• Deputies arrested Audrey Carlson, from the San Francisco Bay area, on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession of a burglary tool, possession of a stolen credit card. She had an outstanding warrant for suspicion of a parole violation.

The suspect tried to get into a residence on Upper Terrance Drive.

The deputies arrived and placed her under arrest.

September 23

• Deputies responded to a minor airplane collision at the Airport in the Sky. After a small airplane landed, its wing hit the wing of a parked airplane. There were no injuries and minor damage to both airplanes.

• Deputies arrested Daniel Mick, of Redondo Beach, on suspicion of public intoxication on the 108 block of Catalina Avenue.

September 24

• Deputies reported seeing Lance McCredie from Tustin urinating in public in the 105 block of Sumner Avenue. When they contacted him, they determined that he was extremely intoxicated. He was placed under arrest and booked at Avalon Sheriff’s Station.

• Deputies arrested Thomas Donnelly, of San Diego, on suspicion of public intoxication. Mr. Donnelly was asked to leave the Catalina Wine Mixer for being intoxicated and bothering other guests.

September 25

• A motorist was stopped and issued a citation for failing to stop at the stop sign on Beacon Avenue and Catalina Avenue. The motorist had a young child secured in a car seat.

September 26

• Nothing significant to report.

Safety Note: Please remember to drive safely by stopping at all posted stop signs per the California Vehicle Code (Section 22450 CVC).