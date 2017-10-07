Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

September 27

• Nothing significant to report.

September 28

• Deputies received a call of a neighbor disturbance in the 239 block of Descanso Avenue. One neighbor was upset with the other regarding postings on social media. The deputies determined no crime had been committed.

September 29

• Nothing significant to report.

September 30

• Deputies responded to a scuba diving accident at Two Harbors. Christopher Campos from Chico died while scuba diving. The cause of the death is under investigation.

• Deputies received a domestic violence call in the 113 block of Catalina Avenue. When they arrived, they arrested Younus Hakimi of Avalon on suspicion of public intoxication.

October 1

• Our condolences go out to the victims and the victims’ families/friends of the horrific Las Vegas shooting incident. Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you.

October 2

• Deputies received a call of a fight near Hermit Gulch Campground. Upon their arrival, the fight was over. They arrested Daniel Villalobos of Carson based on an an outstanding felony drug warrant from the state of Missouri. Jacklyn Dennis of Avalon was issued a citation for suspicion of smoking marijuana in public.

October 3

• Nothing significant to report.

Safety Note: The Sheriff’s Department handles numerous lost and found iPhones. Remember, you can activate your “Find My Device” on your iPhone to assist us in locating your phone. Search the internet for specifics for your model of phone.