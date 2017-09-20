Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2017.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

September 6

• Deputies received a call of a petty theft (stolen sunglasses) near Crescent Avenue and Metropole Avenue. The suspect was detained. The victim allowed the suspect to pay for the stolen item instead of having her arrested.

September 7

• Nothing significant to report.

September 8

• Deputies at Two Harbors responded to a boating accident. They deputies learned that one boat had collided into another boat in the mooring area. There were no injuries and only minor damage to the boats.

• Deputies responded to the 200 block of Clarissa Avenue regarding a “kidnapping scam.” A man called a mother and told her that he had kidnapped her daughter. The caller asked for money. Deputies arrived and determined the incident was a scam. The daughter was safe at school.

September 9

• Deputies received a call of an assault on Casino Way. Preliminary information showed that one woman assaulted a second woman. The victim’s injuries were minor. The investigation is ongoing.

September 10

• Deputies arrested Omar Rojasnava, of Hawthorne on suspicion of stealing a golf cart in the city of Avalon and driving it into the interior of the island.

September 11

• Deputies responded to a report of a found child on the 400 block of Crescent Avenue. Upon the deputies’ arrival, the parents were reunited with the 5-year-old. There was no crime.

September 12

• Deputies arrested Kristen Loos, of Avalon, on suspicion of possession of a narcotic smoking pipe and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Safety Note: Fake Kidnapping Calls (SCAM): If you receive a telephone call and the caller claims to have kidnapped your child, do not give them any information about your child. Sometimes the caller will know the name of your child, which they obtain from your social media posts. The suspect(s) usually tell you to wire the ransom money via Western Union. You should contact your child and ensure they are safe, then call the Sheriff’s Department.