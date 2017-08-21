Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

August 9-11

• Nothing significant to report.

August 12

• Depu­ties r­e­ceived a call of a fight at the Chi Chi Club, at 111 Sumner Ave. Upon their arrival, the deputies determined that an individual had allegedly stabbed the disc jockey in the face with a ballpoint pen. Deputies arrested Loren Pedraza, of Huntington Park, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

• Deputies were walking on Crescent Avenue when someone pointed to an individual and reported that he was extremely intoxicated.

Deputies determined the man was having difficulty walking due to his intoxication. Deputies arrested Jesse Hernandez, of Santa Clarita, on suspicion of public intoxication.

August 13

• Deputies from Two Harbors and Isthmus Baywatch responded to a report of a person not breathing on a boat at Fourth of July Cove. Kim Everson, 64, a Long Beach man, died of apparent natural causes.

• Deputies received a call of a fight on the 200 block of Sumner Avenue. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was involved in a heated argument with a woman. Deputies determined the man was extremely intoxicated and arrested Aaron Silva, of Texas City, Texas, on suspicion of public intoxication.

August 14

• At 1:25 a.m. deputies received a report that a 6-year-old walked into the callers’ Hamilton Cove residence. The family did not know who the child belonged to. Deputies brought the found child to the Sheriff’s Station and started looking for the child’s parents. After hours of searching, deputies were able to locate the parents. The investigation revealed the child got out of bed and walked to a neighbor’s residence and fell asleep in their bed. No crimes had occurred.

August 15

• Nothing significant to report.

Safety Note: Prop 64 prohibits (1) smoking or consumption of marijuana in any “public place” or while driving, (2) possession on school grounds, (3) possession of an open container of marijuana while driving or riding in a motor vehicle.