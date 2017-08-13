Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

August 2

• Deputies received a call of a family disturbance at 411 Crescent Ave. Deputies learned an individual was extremely intoxicated and arguing with family members.

Brian Richards of Tacoma, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

August 3

• Avalon Deputies received a call of an intoxicated person challenging people to fight at 432 Crescent Avenue.

Deputies arrested Jereme Schadler of the City of Venice on suspicion of public intoxication.

August 4

• Deputies from Two Harbors detained a 14-year-old juvenile on suspicion of stealing a battery charger and possession of marijuana. The Bakersfield resident was issued a citation and released.

• Deputies received a call of a person causing a disturbance on the Catalina Express. Deputies learned that Jessica Thornton from Studio City was extremely intoxicated. Deputies arrested the Studio City resident on suspicion of public intoxication.

August 5

• Deputies received a call of a fight at the Avalon Mole. Upon their arrival, deputies learned that a father and son were involved in an argument. There were no crimes involved.

August 6

• Deputies received a call of a traffic accident near Third Street and Catalina Avenue. A motorist struck a parked vehicle. There were no injuries.

August 7

• Deputies and the Fire Department received a call of a lost diver at the Casino Dive Park. Upon their arrival, it was learned that the 16-year-old diver got out of the water without telling anyone. She was found safe on the shoreline.

August 8

• Deputies received a call of a disturbance on South Beach. One beach goer was upset that another beach goer was playing music from a radio while on the beach. Deputies contacted both parties and the disturbance was solved with both parties being cooperative.

Safety Note: When you are on the island, please drink responsibly. It is a crime to be intoxicated in public when you cannot care for your safety or the safety of others, 647(f) PC.