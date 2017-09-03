Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

August 23

• Stephen Saunders-Hillis from Highland, California, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault in the 129 block of Whittley Avenue. The suspect and his live-in girlfriend were arguing over her drinking problem when the argument allagedly turned physical.

August 24

• Deputies received a report of a stolen 8 hp outboard boat motor at Pebbly Beach open anchor area. The outboard was on a boat at the time of the theft. The investigation is ongoing.

August 25

• Deputies received a call of a stolen surveillance camera at the Arial Adventure Park. An employee was troubleshooting problems with the camera-line when he saw that the entire camera was missing. The investigation is ongoing.

August 26

• Deputies responded to a family disturbance call in the 130 block of Clarissa Avenue. Deputies arrested Luis Eduardo Gutierrez of Avalon on suspicion of assault. The deputies who responded to the disturbance call determined that the suspect allegedly bit one family member and assaulted another. When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, he attempted to jump out of a second story window. The suspect and the deputies were injured from the broken window.

August 27

• Deputies and the fire departments responded to the Buffalo Nickel restaurant regarding a fire. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area. There were no injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on suspicion of writing graffiti on a Catalina Express boat. The juvenile allegedly wrote gang/tagging type of graffiti on several different locations on the boat.

August 28

• Deputies received a call of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue. The owner returned to her vehicle when she realized someone had collided into the driver’s side mirror of her vehicle, damaging it before leaving the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

August 29

• Nothing significant to report.

Safety Note: Please drive safe and look for school children. There will be more school children out and about since school is now in session.