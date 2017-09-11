Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2017.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

August 30

• Nothing significant to report.

August 31

• Two Harbor deputies handled a boat accident investigation where a boat went aground at San Clemente Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted the boater off the Island. There were no injuries.

September 1

• Two Harbor deputies arrested Brendan Delaney, of Round Mountain, California, on suspicion of operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol.

September 2

• Deputies responded to a golf cart that drove off the side of the road at Pebbly Beach. The golf cart was stuck between several large rocks. There were no injuries.

September 3

• Deputies arrested LaJuana Woods, of North Hollywood, on suspicion of allegedly fighting with several people and public intoxication at Crescent Avenue and Catalina Avenue.

• Tessa Wolfe from Avalon was arrested on suspicion of felony assault in the 220 block of Whittley Avenue.

September 4

• Deputies responded to a report of three females fighting in the 130 block of Metropole Avenue. The three females were family members and were only arguing. Alcohol played a part in the argument.

September 5

• Deputies received a call of a golf cart that rolled over at Vieudelou Avenue and Hill Street. Two males were seen running from the golf cart. A stolen golf cart investigation is ongoing.

Safety Note: Please do not leave your keys in your golf cart. Take them with you.