Sheriff's Log: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5
Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2017.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.
August 30
• Nothing significant to report.
August 31
• Two Harbor deputies handled a boat accident investigation where a boat went aground at San Clemente Island.
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted the boater off the Island. There were no injuries.
September 1
• Two Harbor deputies arrested Brendan Delaney, of Round Mountain, California, on suspicion of operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol.
September 2
• Deputies responded to a golf cart that drove off the side of the road at Pebbly Beach. The golf cart was stuck between several large rocks. There were no injuries.
September 3
• Deputies arrested LaJuana Woods, of North Hollywood, on suspicion of allegedly fighting with several people and public intoxication at Crescent Avenue and Catalina Avenue.
• Tessa Wolfe from Avalon was arrested on suspicion of felony assault in the 220 block of Whittley Avenue.
September 4
• Deputies responded to a report of three females fighting in the 130 block of Metropole Avenue. The three females were family members and were only arguing. Alcohol played a part in the argument.
September 5
• Deputies received a call of a golf cart that rolled over at Vieudelou Avenue and Hill Street. Two males were seen running from the golf cart. A stolen golf cart investigation is ongoing.
Safety Note: Please do not leave your keys in your golf cart. Take them with you.