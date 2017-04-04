After nearly 33 years of service, it is truly bittersweet for me to announce my retirement.

The sweet part is that I will be able to spend a lot of quality time with my wife, three children and five grandchildren. The bitter part is that I will miss the many honorable men and women who comprise the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as well as the friends I made while assigned to Catalina Island.

Five years ago, I was blessed to have been selected as the Unit Commander for Avalon Sheriff’s Station. During this time, I had the opportunity to enjoy an oasis of wonderful things.

Although the crime fighting challenges paled in comparison to our sister stations throughout Los Angeles County, there was the ever-present challenge of providing the most appropriate type of law enforcement services for our community. Due to the dedication, experience and professionalism of the personnel assigned to Avalon Station, I believe we were successful.

When I was introduced to the community at my first City Council meeting, I stated my goal was to maximize public safety by developing a strong community-oriented policing program. Five years later, I am proud to say, that due to our team effort, primarily the willingness of people in the community to get involved, remember “If you see something, say something,” we brought the crime rate to the lowest it has ever been in Avalon’s history.

Kudos to Sheriff Jim McDonnell and the Avalon City Council on their selection of Lt. John Hocking as your next captain. (He will be promoted to that rank as part of his assignment.) I strongly supported this selection as I have known Lt. Hocking for 15 years and hold him in the highest regard. I have always admired his ethical conduct and strong inter-personal skills.

In closing, I would like to say that Catalina Island is the most beautiful place I have ever been. However, it is not because of the breathtaking ocean views, the majestic harbor, the quaintness of Crescent Avenue or any number of other sights and sounds, but rather it is because of the people in the community.

Whether you were born here or moved here, you are more than a community, you are a family! You are all full of love, support and kindness and I cannot thank you enough for so graciously accepting my wife and me into your family. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Captain of your Sheriff’s Station.

Thank you and God bless you all.