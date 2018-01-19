Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2018.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

Wednesday, January 10

• Two Harbors deputies handled a non-injury traffic collision that occurred near Middle Ranch Road and Cottonwood Creek in the interior of the island.

A vehicle slid in the wet mud and caused minor damage when it hit the embankment. There were no injuries.

Thursday, January 11

• Nothing significant to report.

Friday, January 12

• Deputies received a call of a disturbance in the 124 block of Sumner Avenue.

They contacted a boyfriend and girlfriend that were arguing. There were no criminal laws violated.

Saturday, January 13

• Two Harbors deputies removed trash and floating debris from the front side of Catalina Island while on patrol. The deputies are making it safer for boaters around Catalina Island.

Sunday, January 14

• Deputies and the fire departments responded to the 330 block of Hiawatha Avenue regarding a medical emergency.

A 99-year-old Avalon resident had passed away.

Monday, January 15

• Deputies gave a tour of the Sheriff’s Station to six Avalon resident youngsters.

They enjoyed learning what the deputies do on a daily basis.

Tuesday, January 16

• Nothing significant to report.